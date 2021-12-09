Woman injured, man arrested after high-speed chase in Coweta County

article

A high-speed chase along Interstate 85 ended in a wreck that sent a woman to the hospital and a man to jail, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a car that was pulled over during a traffic stop around 5:19 p.m. along I-85 just north of Collinsworth Road took off northbound when deputies approached the vehicle on foot.

Deputies said they pursued with speeds reaching upwards of 110 mph. The vehicle wrecked just before the Interstate 285 split, deputies said.

The female driver was ejected and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The male passenger was arrested and taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital to be checked out.

Two children were in the backseat not wearing seatbelts, deputies said. Neither was injured, deputies said.

Their names and possible charges have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

