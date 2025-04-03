Woman with gunshot wound to chest drives over a mile to fire station

article

The Brief A 42-year-old woman was shot in the chest and drove herself to a fire station for help. The shooting occurred at a business on Campbellton Road SW; she sought assistance at a fire station over a mile away. Police are investigating the incident, with the Aggravated Assault Unit involved in determining the circumstances.



A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday night after she was shot in the chest.

Police said the woman, despite her wound, drove herself to a southwest Atlanta fire station seeking help.

What we know:

Officers responded at around 8:51 p.m. to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 on Lee Street SW, where they found the woman alert, conscious, and breathing, according to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim told officers she had been shot at a business in the 1400 block of Campbellton Road SW near Venetian Drive SW. She then drove just over one mile for medical assistance to the fire station located along Lee Street SW at Avon Avenue SE.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Her condition was not immediately released.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.