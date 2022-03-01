Police: Woman found shot at SW Atlanta gas station

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the victim was discovered at a gas station on the 2200 block of Cascade Road, but that the shooting did not happen there.

Investigators say the victim went to meet with a man for an unknown reason and got into an argument. When the woman tried to leave, the man allegedly fired at her, hitting her once in the chest and once in the leg. After the shooting, she drove herself to the gas station.

Medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. At last report she was conscious and breathing.

Police are trying to figure out exactly where the shooting occurred. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE