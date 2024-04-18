Woman drove mother's SUV to rob Henry County bank, police say

Henry County police have arrested a woman accused of robbing a local Wells Fargo at gunpoint and fleeing the scene in her mother's SUV.

Officials say the armed robbery happened at the bank on Highway 155 in Locust Grove on April 10.

Investigators had previously shared a photo of a masked woman taken from security cameras at the bank.

(Henry County Police Department)

According to police, the woman was seen leaving the bank in a dark-colored Hyundai Tuscon.

Using security cameras from nearby businesses, detectives were able to obtain the SUV's license plate number and identified the suspect as Breana Copeland. They then learned via surveillance that she had been driving her mother's vehicle instead of her own.

Breana Copeland (Henry County Police Department)

Officers arrested Copeland during a traffic stop. Officials say she confessed to robbing the bank while being questioned by the Henry County Police Department.

Copeland is charged with armed robbery.