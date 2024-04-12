Woman wanted for armed bank robbery in Henry County, police say

article

The search is on in Henry County for a woman suspected of being part of an armed bank robbery.

Henry County police say the woman is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Highway 155 on Wednesday.

Investigators shared a photo of the masked woman taken from security cameras at the bank.

Officials did not say how much the woman may have gotten away with.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspected bank robber, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8389, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, the police department's tip line at (770) 220-7009.