Woman discovered dead by road in Lithonia identified

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lithonia
FOX 5 Atlanta
MARBUT ROAD BODY article

A body was discovered on Jan. 31, 2022, off of Marbut Road in Lithonia. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have released the name of the woman found dead by a road less than a mile from Lithonia High School on Monday. 

Kenya Smith, 22, was walking along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Blvd. when she was struck by a car, police said. Smith was walking to work when she was struck from behind. The car did not stop. Smith did not survive her injuries, police said

Kenya Smith

Kenya Smith (DeKalb County Police Department)

A passerby noticed Smith and called 911.

Investigators are not sure of the make or model of the vehicle that hit Smith. It would have damage to its right front side.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

