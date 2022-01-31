Body discovered by road in Lithonia, police say

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a death by a road less than a mile from Lithonia High School.

A body was discovered on Monday morning off of Marbut Road in Lithonia.

Details are limited, but DeKalb County police investigators are at the scene.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the area and observed police examining the area near a tree line on the side of Marbut Road. Areas on the side of the road were taped off while police worked.

A body was discovered on Jan. 31, 2022, off of Marbut Road in Lithonia. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The road appeared to be open as vehicles passed investigators.

