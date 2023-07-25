Woman found shot to death in northwest Atlanta apartments parking lot

article

A 26-year-old woman was found dead at a northwest Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the parking garage at the Mark at West Midtown located at 507 Bishop St. NW. Atlanta Police say officers found the woman shot and unresponsive.

Medics soon arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.

Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment building parking lot located off Bishop Street in northwest Atlanta on July 25, 2023.

Her name has not been released.

The circumstance surrounding the woman’s death are still under investigation by the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit.