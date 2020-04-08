Woman celebrates Passover with her grandparents via video chat amid COVID-19 pandemic

For those in the United States who are struggling to find a way to celebrate Passover with friends and loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they can take some virtual tips from this Australian woman and her family.

Sarah Marks shared a video on Twitter of her and her grandparents enjoying a virtual Passover seder. In the clip, Marks video chats with her grandparents who are singing “Dayenu,” a traditional Passover song.

Marks told Storyful that her grandparents only live 30 minutes away from her in Sydney. “Usually we have a big dinner but this year we are isolating due to COVID-19,” she said.



Older adults have been noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be at a higher risk of developing serious health complications from COVID-19.

In March, Australia had enacted a national lockdown to help impede the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of April 8, there were more than 6,000 confirmed cases in the country.

Across the world, people have been finding unique ways to celebrate special occasions with older individuals while still being in consideration of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.



In the United States, one family gave a special birthday surprise to their 95-year-old loved one from afar.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.