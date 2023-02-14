Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk arrested

The woman seen in surveillance video pointing a gun at a convenience store clerk in Conyers has been arrested, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, whose name has not been released, turned herself in to the Rockdale County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. The suspect left the area before deputies arrived at scene. Investigators released images of the suspect and the vehicle she was traveling in that day.

The situation escalated over an apparent misunderstanding.

Investigators say a tip led them to the woman, who store employees say is a regular customer.

The woman has been charged with reckless conduct.