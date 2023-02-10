Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers.

Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31.

"The clerk reported the woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at him before putting it back in her pocket and exiting the store," said Deputy Darnesia Adams.

The suspect left the area before deputies arrived at scene. Investigators released images of the suspect and the vehicle she was traveling in that day.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The situation escalated over an apparent misunderstanding.

"The cashier reports he was laughing, and they began to argue, and then she just casually pulled the weapon out of her pocket, pointed it at him," Deputy Adams explained. "Once she seen him backing up she put it back in her pocket, turned and walked out the store."

Store employees would not go on camera, but told FOX 5 the woman is a frequent customer. Investigators said they located the woman Friday afternoon after receiving tips from the public.