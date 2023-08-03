Woman arrested for stealing $17K from her elderly patient in Cherokee County

article

A home healthcare worker has been arrested in Cherokee County for stealing from a 77-year-old patient over a period of months, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The allegations were first reported to the sheriff's office in May. After months of investigation, 48-year-old Ebony Michelle Mitchell of Canton. She has been charged with six counts of Felony Exploitation and intimidation of Disabled Adult, Elder Person.

The investigation revealed that Mitchell, who was working at a home on Wrights Mill Court in Alpharetta, reportedly stole more than $17,000 from her patient by using his credit/debit cards to charge everything from jewelry to a down payment for a car and rent.

Mitchell was arrested and booked on Aug. 2. She has been released on bond.

The investigation continues.