Woman arrested after over 50 animals found in her Lake City home, police say

A Lake City woman was arrested for hoarding dozens of animals in deplorable conditions at her home.

Robin Pennington was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Officers from the Clayton County Police Department Animal Control Unit and Lake City Police Department visited the home located in the 1200 block of Trahlyta Terrace on July 2 after receiving a report of hoarding.

Police said officers encountered "horrible odors, a flea infestation, and animal feces all over the home."

Animal control officers had to use "personal protective equipment for the hazmat conditions" to rescue the animals.

Officials said 45 canines and 11 felines of varying ages were taken into care. Several dogs suffered from mange and other severe health issues, officials said.

Officials said it took about seven hours to remove and process all the animals.

The shelter is already over capacity, so they are calling on rescue groups this week to help house the animals. Officials expect all of the animals to be in good enough condition to be adopted once they have completed their medical treatment.

