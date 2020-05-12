Woman, 83, shot to death inside her Carroll County home

Deputies continue to search for the killer of an 83-year-old Carroll County woman.

Barbara Gibson was shot to death at her home on Burwell Mount Zion Road on Saturday.

Deputies told FOX 5 Gibson would call family members around 8 p.m. every night to check-in, and when she didn't call they got worried.

A friend went to check on Gibson and found her dead.

Authorities went back to the house on Monday to investigate, looking for any clues as to what led up to the deadly shooting.

At this time, investigators said they don't have any leads or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

