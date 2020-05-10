Homicide investigation underway after body found in Carroll County home

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a home on Saturday.

According to investigators, the body of an 83-year-old woman was at a home in the 1900 block of Burwell and Mt. Zion Road.

Deputies confirmed they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call 911.

