Witnesses in officer's assault trial describe traffic stop as shocking

Gwinnett County jurors heard from more witnesses who happened to drive upon the April 2017 traffic stop with driver Demetrius Hollins and two Gwinnett County police officers who were later fired for use of excessive force during that stop.

Monday, Anna Eubank told jurors she was driving along Lawrenceville-Suwannee Road on April 12, 2017, when she saw one officer run towards a man on the ground who appeared to be in the custody of another officer.

“He runs up, slams his foot on the side of the face, pulls out his gun and put to his side temple,” said Eubank.

Prosecutors said that was Officer Robert McDonald kicking Demetrius Hollins after Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni had already punched him, used a Taser on him twice and handcuffed him. Jurors saw pictures taken that day as Hollins was treated by nurses for cuts, abrasions and other injuries at the Gwinnett County jail.

