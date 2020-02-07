Opening statements in trial of former Gwinnett County police officer

The first witness to testify in the aggravated assault trial of former Gwinnett County Police Officer Robert McDonald was Kenneth Dillard, the man who recorded one of the two cell phone videos that went viral after the April 2017 arrest of Demetrius Hollins.

Dillard told jurors he started recording the because he thought Michael Bongiovanni was being too aggressive.

"I was a few cars behind and I could see him like he was reaching into the car and hitting the young man and then he pulled him out of the car and hit him in the face with his forearm," Dillard said on the witness stand Friday.

Former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni is expected to testify against Robert McDonald.

He also told jurors he kept rolling as the second officer, identified by prosecutors as Robert McDonald, responded to the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Sugarloaf Parkway.

"He was running with his weapon at his side and then he crossed over into traffic where the young man was already on the ground. Had already been ‘Tased’ twice and was in handcuffs from the other officer and then he (McDonald) just ran up on him and stomped his head to the ground," Dillard said.

EX-POLICE SERGEANT TO TESTIFY AGAINST FORMER OFFICER HE CALLED FOR BACK UP

Defense attorney Walt Brit asked the jury to consider all of the evidence in the case, not just the incriminating video. He said the evidence will show McDonald was just responding to a fellow officer in need of help. He also asked the jury to consider the fact Bonjiovanni and McDonald had arrested Hollins in August 2016 during a traffic stop.

Hollins was charged with for obstruction of an officer and possession of marijuana less than one ounce after that encounter. Brit also tried to cast doubt on Hollins' character by pointing out Hollins is currently in jail for unrelated crimes.

"This is a not guilty case. I'm going to ask you to look at the evidence and then I'm going to ask you to look at the lack of evidence here," Britt said.

Bongiovanni is expected to testify against Macdonald next week. He took a plea deal to avoid prison time. McDonald is facing 26 years in prison if he's convicted of aggravated assault, violating his oath of office and the other challenges outlined in his indictment. Testimony resumes Monday at 10:30 a.m.