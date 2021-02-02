With 1.4 million Georgians uninsured, low-cost clinics work to fill the gap

Before the pandemic, about 1.4 million Georgians did not have health insurance.

That number likely grew, as tens of thousands of state residents lost their jobs during the pandemic, along with their health plan, which was tied to their employer.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to create a special sign-up period for insurance coverage through the federal healthcare exchanges.

It begins February 15, 2021 and runs for three months.

Yet, if you need to see a doctor now, you have some low-cost options.

When Hortensia Peters of Decatur, Georgia, lost her job after an accident before the pandemic began, she didn't know how she would get care for her diabetes or glaucoma.

"I had no idea where I can go to get any help with anything," Peters says. "And, I was going through a lot of mental health issues."

Peters found Mercy Care, a federally funded program that offers healthcare for low-income, uninsured and homeless Georgians, through a network of clinics and programs across Metro Atlanta.

Dr. Catherine Christie, Mercy Care's Chief Medical Officer, says they're seeing a jump in new patients coming in, who have lost their jobs and their work-related health insurance.

"Probably the biggest thing is that we're seeing an uptick in uncontrolled chronic health diseases, and also that patients have put off preventative health, maintenance visits," Dr. Christie says. "Those are the things I think people need to start thinking about."

It may take some digging, but there are programs like the Georgia Charitable Care Network, which includes about 100 low-cost or free clinics open across the state.

The clinics typically serve uninsured patients in their county and have criteria patients must meet in order to qualify for care.

Many are run by volunteers and have limited hours.

Dr. Christie says there are also 35 federally funded community health centers in Metro Atlanta, like Mercy Care.

"We don't turn anyone away for an inability to pay, but we have a sliding fee," Christie says. "That sliding fee is looked at based on the income a patient has. Every patient has an opportunity to come in and visit with one of our financial counselors, and then it's designated what their payment will be."

Hortensia Peter, who says she has no income, says she pays about $35 for a visit,

whether she is seeing an eye specialist or a dentist.

Walmart is also now offering its own low-cost clinics at 9 of the company's Georgia stores.

On Walmart Health's website you can view a pricelist of services and get an estimate on how much you can expect to pay before you book an appointment.

An office visit is $40, and an annual checkup is $30 for adults and $20 for children at Walmart's Marietta location.

The cost of a dental exam, including x-rays, is listed at $25.

Hortensia Peters says it took time to find Mercy Care, but it was worth the wait.

"You feel like you're really being helped, and that they really care your health, and that they're there for you," she says.

In July of 2021, Georgia will partially expand Medicaid, the government-run insurance plan for lower-income individuals.

That will add about 65,000 adults to the plan, but there is a work requirement.

Enrollees must either work, job-train, volunteer or go to school for at least 80 hours a month in order to maintain their coverage.

