Wingstop launches 'Thighstop' as chicken wing prices soar

article

Chicken wings are getting pretty expensive, so Wingstop has moved on to serve the next best thing.

Beginning Monday, fans can chow down on some chicken thighs through the company's new "Thighstop."

"Although Thighstop is in its infancy, we’ve been exploring bone-in and boneless thighs as center-of-the-plate options for some time now as a way to offer fans new ways to enjoy Wingstop’s bold, distinctive and craveable flavors," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Thighstop.

The demand for wings soared during the pandemic and now the industry is dealing with a supply shortage.

It is not known how long the chain will continue to remain in the thigh game or revert of wings.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.