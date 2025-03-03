Wildfires, brush fires kept Georgia firefighters busy this weekend

article

Wildfires burned across Georgia over the weekend, with the Georgia Forestry Commission responding to 137 blazes on Saturday alone. Officials say the fires scorched approximately 2,400 acres statewide.

Metro Atlanta saw several brush fires, including one in DeKalb County, where a car fire on Covington Highway spread to nearby woods, igniting a large grass fire. That blaze damaged four structures, including a tire shop, a storage facility, and two residential buildings.

In Peachtree City, a brush fire that started at Braelinn Golf Club forced the evacuation of 10 homes inside the Crescent Oak subdivision. Fortunately, only a shed was destroyed.

Another fire broke out at a tire shop near Warren Street and Moreland Avenue, where an RV fire spread to two cars, displacing several residents.

A red flag warning was in effect Saturday due to dry air and high winds, creating conditions ripe for wildfires. The causes of these fires remain under investigation.