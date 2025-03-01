10 Peachtree City homes evacuated as fire spreads through neighborhood

article

Multiple households were evacuated Saturday afternoon during a large brush fire in Peachtree City.

What we know:

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with Peachtree City Fire Rescue who said the fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Crescent Oak subdivision.

The fire threatened multiple homes as it spread from the Braelinn Golf Club into the neighborhood. At least ten were evacuated.

Fortunately, no one was reported injured.

This came nearly 12 hours after the National Weather Service issued a "red flag," warning that fires were possible in Fayette County due to high winds.

Dig deeper:

The following counties are also under a red flag warning:

Pike County, DeKalb County, Catoosa County, Lamar County, Gwinnett County, Heard County, Jasper County, Henry County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Union County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Newton County, Greene County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Walton County, Carroll County, Whitfield County, Banks County, Hall County, Cobb County, Fannin County, Bartow County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Murray County, Towns County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Paulding County, Putnam County, Walker County, Oconee County, Dawson County, Butts County, White County, Haralson County, Barrow County, Douglas County, Gilmer County, Pickens County.

This alert expires at 10 p.m.