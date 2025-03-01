Car fire in Decatur spreads to woods, fills air with thick smoke

article

DeKalb County Fire Rescue is working to put out a large grass fire that reportedly started as a car fire.

What we know:

Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said the fire started at 5125 Covington Highway as a car fire. The flames quickly spread to the nearby woods where the grass caught fire.

Multiple people have called the FOX 5 Atlanta newsroom, complaining about the smoke. One woman, who was driving, said she could barely see.

This came nearly 12 hours after the National Weather Service issued a "red flag," warning that fires were possible in multiple metro Atlanta counties due to high winds.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how soon the fire could be put out. This is an ongoing situation.

Dig deeper:

The following counties are also under a red flag warning:

Pike County, DeKalb County, Catoosa County, Lamar County, Gwinnett County, Heard County, Jasper County, Henry County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Union County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Newton County, Greene County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Walton County, Carroll County, Whitfield County, Banks County, Hall County, Cobb County, Fannin County, Bartow County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Murray County, Towns County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Paulding County, Putnam County, Walker County, Oconee County, Dawson County, Butts County, White County, Haralson County, Barrow County, Douglas County, Gilmer County, Pickens County.

This alert expires at 10 p.m.