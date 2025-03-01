Fire, death under investigation in South Fulton, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A fire and death are under investigation in the City of South Fulton, according to a spokesperson who represents the police department.
What we know:
The fire broke out along Koweta Road in College Park.
What we don't know:
Not much else has been confirmed about either investigation.
We're still working to learn the identity of the victim and whether the death was caused by the fire.
The Source: The preliminary information above was confirmed by a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department.