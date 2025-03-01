Expand / Collapse search

Fire, death under investigation in South Fulton, police say

By
Published  March 1, 2025 7:11pm EST
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A fire and death are under investigation in the City of South Fulton, according to a spokesperson who represents the police department.

What we know:

The fire broke out along Koweta Road in College Park.

MAP OF AREA

What we don't know:

Not much else has been confirmed about either investigation.

We're still working to learn the identity of the victim and whether the death was caused by the fire.

The Source: The preliminary information above was confirmed by a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department.

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews