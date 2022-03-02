Wife of security guard gunned down at car dealership: 'I just need them to be caught'

Family and friends will gather in Conyers on Thursday for a private funeral for a security guard who was killed at a car dealership in DeKalb County in January.

This week, DeKalb County police announced Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Henry Ashley (Courtesy of the family)

POLICE SEARCH FOR GUNMEN IN SECURITY GUARD'S MURDER

Henry Ashley, 24, was working a security job at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on the 8400 block of Mall Parkway the night of February 19.

This composite photo from a surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Investigators believe he encountered the five suspects, seen in this surveillance video around 11 p.m. as he investigated a suspicious person’s alert on the property.

Police said the suspects shot Henry while he was in his marked work vehicle. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he died.

This surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Ashley's widow, Kyla Ashley, said she won't rest until her husband's killers are behind bars.

"I don't hate them, I don't. I don't have a grudge against them," Ashley said. "I just want them to get what's coming. Henry wouldn't want me to hate. He didn't hate. He wouldn't want me to hate. I just need them to be caught."

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

