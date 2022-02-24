Police release new footage of suspects in shooting of DeKalb County security guard

DeKalb County police have shared new video footage of the five people wanted for gunning down a father as he worked security at a car dealership.

Days after 24-year-old Henry Ashley’s widow made an emotional plea for the public’s help to find her husband's killers, the suspects are still at large.

SECURITY GUARD SHOT AND KILLED AT STONECREST CAR DEALERSHIP, POLICE SEARCH FOR 5 SUSPECTS

"Any information will help. Just please help my husband. Please," Kyla Ashley said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police investigators are releasing a new video in hopes someone will recognize the suspects. Security cameras captured them walking across the parking lot.

Ashley was working a security job at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram near Stonecrest Mall Saturday night when he was shot. Medics rushed Ashley to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Henry Ashley (Courtesy of the family)

"I need to know why they did it. Why they shot him without him having anything on him," Kyla Ashley said. "Was he worth more than a car to them?"

The widow is now left to raise their 4-year-old son alone.

"My son didn't deserve to be without his dad. His family doesn't deserve to be away from him. He's only 24," she said.

Police say the suspects fled the location in a gray hatchback pictured in the surveillance video following the shooting

This composite photo from a surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

