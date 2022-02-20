Security guard shot and killed at Stonecrest car dealership, police search for 5 suspects

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for five people seen in surveillance images after a security guard was shot and killed late Saturday night in Stonecrest.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a car dealership in the 8400 block of Mall Parkway after receiving a report of a person shot. The DeKalb County Police Department said they found the security guard at the location had been shot.

This surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

The guard was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police released an image of five people walking through the parking lot. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes at least one of the individuals.

This composite photo from a surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____