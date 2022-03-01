New photos released of gunmen wanted for security guard's death in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police have released new surveillance photos of five suspects wanted for the murder of a 24-year-old security guard.

On Feb. 19, DeKalb County police officers responded around 11 p.m. to a car dealership in the 8400 block of Mall Parkway in Stonecrest after receiving a report of a person shot.

SECURITY GUARD SHOT DEAD IN DEKALB COUNTY LAID TO REST

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Henry Ashley, who had been working as a security guard at the dealership.

According to investigators, Ashley was investigating a suspicious person's alert on the property when multiple hooded suspects shot at him while he was inside his marked work vehicle.

Medics rushed Ashley to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

The five suspects fled the area in a gray hatchback. Over a week after the shooting, police say they have not identified any of them.

The newly released security photos show multiple suspects, who were all wearing hats, and the hatchback.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Saturday night, family and friend laid Ashley to rest after a visitation service.

"My mission right now is to get these people to be caught for him to have justice," Ashley's wife Kyla Rushton told FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo after the shooting. "For my son to feel like his dad was doing what he was trying to fight for."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Henry Ashley (Courtesy of the family)

A reward of $10,000 is available to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE