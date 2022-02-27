Security guard shot dead in DeKalb County laid to rest

Henry Ashley's widow, Kyla Rushton, says her husband was laid to rest Saturday, seven days after he was gunned down in the parking lot of a car dealership in DeKalb County.

Ashley, who was 24 years old, was working as a security guard.

The family held visitation prior to the funeral, which ended Saturday evening.

Rushton said the murder left their 4-year-old son fatherless.

POLICE SEARCH FOR GUNMEN IN SECURITY GUARD'S MURDER

"I need to know why they did it," she told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Why did they shoot him without him having anything on him? Was he worth more than a car to them?"

Police released an image of five people walking through the parking lot, hoping someone recognizes at least one of the suspect.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 to the 8400 block of Mall Parkway and found Ashley had been shot. He died at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

