Who struck and killed Markevius Clayton? Police ask for help in hit-and-run case

Clayton County Police are asking for help locating a vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run. It happened around midnight on Monday on Panhandle Road in Hampton. Police say 25-year-old Markevius Clayton passed away after being hit by a vehicle. Now, his family is praying for answers.

"You will be caught. You will be caught. You will. We will see justice," said Cassandra Clayton, the victim's aunt. His cousin says she believes the person who hit him will be held responsible. "I'm more so trying to lean on the side of just having faith. Just having faith and just trying to tell myself everything will work itself out," said Randayja Scott.

Clayton's family says he was silly, outgoing, and a father to a one-year-old son. "He would do anything for his son," said Scott. "I just keep visualizing his smile. He was always smiling, no matter what."

As his family grieves, Clayton County Police are asking for help spotting a 2018 Ford Fusion or Ford Escape, which may be connected to the crash. They believe it's white or a lighter color, may have damage to its right side, and may be missing a side mirror. The police report says evidence shows Clayton was hit from behind while walking northbound at the far edge of the road.

"Trey, we love you. We will always support you. We're here for you, and we're just glad he's in a better place now, smiling down at us," said Scott.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.