White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccinations

Some of the nation's most popular dating apps will offer users a chance to show off their coronavirus vaccine status.

Working alongside the White House, apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and more are offering some free exclusive perks to users who have gotten or plan to get their shots.

That includes badges where potential matches can show off their vaccine status.

According to a study from OkCupid, dating app users who are fully vaccinated get 14% more matches than unvaccinated users.

