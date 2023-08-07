Hart County deputies find abandoned truck of missing Georgia man

article

The Hart County Sheriff's Office is asking for all hands on deck after discovering the abandoned car of a man who was reported missing in mid-July.

Officials say Douglas Cordell Barnes disappeared on July 19.

The last place he was seen was his home in White County. At the time, he was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Douglas Cordell Barnes (Credit: Hart County Sheriff's Office)

Barnes has been described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 160 pounds. He usually also wears a camouflage baseball cap.

Deputies located an abandoned gold Ford F150 crew cab truck belonging to Barnes near I-85 in Hart County. No one was in or around the vehicle, but they believe he had driven it.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hart County Sheriff's Office at 706-376-3114.