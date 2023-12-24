Where to ring in 2024: New Year's Eve parties in metro Atlanta

article

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Atlanta comes alive with a myriad of vibrant celebrations and unforgettable experiences. From dazzling fireworks, incredible music to endless drinks and food to pair, FOX 5 Atlanta has got you covered.

Grab your party hats and pick a place to ring in 2024!

EVENTS

Kids can celebrate New Year's Eve early at Stone Mountain Park. The celebration begins at noon and features a firework show to usher in the New Year when the clock strikes 9 p.m. Tickets are $39.99 plus tax for adults, and $34.99 plus tax for children. Those two and under are free.

The Peach Drop may be canceled, you can still get your party on at Underground Atlanta with Peach Fest New Year's Eve. The party starts at 8 p.m. and doesn't stop until 2:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks, live music, the famous countdown and fireworks.

New Year's Eve Bash at The Battery features a live performance from four-time GRAMMY nominee Brady Rymer on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. After 9 p.m., 12 South Band takes over. This giant party ends with confetti and fireworks over Truist Park. Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, and Lot 29 will be free.

NYE in the ATL 2024 is being held in the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $100 per person, VIP access and hotel packages come at an additional cost.

Suite Food Lounge on Luckie Street is hosting a New Year's Eve Celebration for those with a taste for reggae, hip-hop, R&B music and more. Reservations are available online.

