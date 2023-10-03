Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | October 2023

Here is the latest restaurant and dining news from around metro Atlanta. National Taco Day is on Oct. 4 and multiple restaurants will be offering specials. There are also several special dinners planned this month and many new menu items.

EVENTS

ATL Taco Week is taking place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. Curated by Creative Loafing, the event promises a week-long giesta of extraordinary taco creations for just $10 per plate. More than 40 restaurants in the metro Atlanta area are participating and competing. Diners will be asked to vote in several categories such as Best Beef Taco, Best Vegan Taco and Most Creative Taco. A list of restaurants and more information can be found by clicking here.

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 4 by offering customers a free, limited-edition Eggo Taco with any purchase (excluding gift cards and merchandise.). The new breakfast taco combines the bold flavors of Moe’s Southwest Grill with the crispy, fluffy goodness of the famous Eggo Homestyle Waffle. It will be offered at all 70 locations in the Atlanta area and must be purchased in the store.

Surcheros Fresh Mex (several locations) is celebrating National Taco Day with a Buy One Entree and Get One for 50% Off and earn 2X reward points deal on Oct. 4. The offer is valid at all Sucheros locations for rewards members.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina is celebrating National Taco Day by offering a limited-time taco dubbed the McDowell Big Mack Smash, which pays dual homage to the ‘80s classic movie "Coming to America" and the TikTok-famous Big Mac smash burger taco. The viral sensation features a seasoned beef patty, special sauce, tomato, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a toasted tortilla ($5.75). Tin Lizzy’s also will have a Teremana margarita special.

Chido & Padre's is celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 4 with live music and extended happy hour prices all night with $8 margaritas. In addition to the regular menu, featured tacos include duck birria with hard-toasted corn tortillas, melted queso Oaxaca, avocado and birria consommé for dipping ($17); Baja cauliflower tempura with battered and fried cauliflower and chipotle slaw ($15); and coastal shrimp with light mango papaya slaw and grilled shrimp ($18).

DBA Barbecue Virginia-Highland is celebrating National Taco Day during its Taco Happy Hour on Oct. 11. Their Taco Happy Hour, which takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, features $3 pulled pork, brisket and carne asada tacos and $3 select beer bottles.

Flight Club in West Midtown is celebrating National Taco Day from 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 4. Indulge in wallet-friendly offerings including Mini Beef Barbacoa Tacos, Mini Poke Tacos and Mini Impossible Tacos perfect for sharing and nibbling on without interrupting gameplay at the tech-infused social darts destination.

Talkin' Tacos, which is a food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery in Buckhgead Crossing Shopping Center, is celebrating National Taco Day with a special offer of 2 tacos, choice of a side and a drink for $15.99 or choice of entrée, 2 tacos, 2 drinks for $19.99 until 10pm at all locations. For those interested in taking their taco fiesta to the next level, Talkin' Tacos also has a Taco Party Box which includes 30 tacos of your choice - birria, chicken, steak, shrimp or mahi mahi. The Taco Box starts at $97.99 with pricing dependent on choice of proteins. Vegans can also join in on the fun with Talkin’ Tacos, the newest vegan taco featuring button mushrooms sauteed with onions and jalapenos. Topped with black bean, salsa and cilantro.

Wild Heaven Beer West End and El Tesoro are celebrating National Taco Day Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. Taco lovers can enjoy a street style Baja fish taco that will take their tastebuds to the Mexican peninsula along with side of chips and salsa for just $10.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails is hosting its annual Harvest & Vine Wine Dinner, served in the restaurant's onsite garden, from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The Crabapple restaurant is partnering with highly-acclaimed DAOU Vineyards to create the perfect pairings for the four-course menu featuring carrot ginger soup, poached pear salad, Portuguese-style mussels, grilled sirloin and vanilla cheesecake. Milton’s is serving the dinner family-style to ensure a communal celebration of food, friendship and fall. Tickets for the four-course dinner are $150 per person plus tax (includes gratuity, excludes tax).

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar is getting into the Halloween spirit with a special pop-up. The Buckhead speakeasy has been transformed into a hauntingly fun destination boasting spine-tingling decor and a mesmerizing vibe. Sippers and shots have names like Rosemary's Baby, I Put A Spell On You, Vampire's Kiss, and Adrenaline Shot. Halloween-themed light bites include Mummy Dogs, Spooky Deviled Eggs, Black Bean Hummus, CharCUTerie If You Dare and Pumpkin Cheesecake Jars. The Wicked Pig is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until late until Nov. 4.

The 26th annual EGGtoberfest is happening Oct. 7 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The event is a celebration of live-fire cooking. Pro chefs from around the country and world and 450 amateur chefs will light up 250 eggs and cook for the crowd -- everything from picaña tacos to pizza to fresh salmon and lobster. Big Green Egg’s lineup of professional chefs, Team Green, will be grilling and smoking foods from our lineup of partners including DemKota Beef, Snake River Farms, Get Maine Lobster. There will also be craft beer tastings, a kid zone, a marching band and more. Tickets are $75 general admission. Up to two children (12 and under) are admitted free with each adult.

A dozen chefs from metro Atlanta, Puerto Rico and elsewhere will be featured Oct. 21 at Ser Familia's 10th annual Saborea fundraising dinner. Featured chefs include Julio Delgado, Andre Gomez, Oscar Medivil, Nagib Sued, Francis Sosa, Patirica Rivera, Julio Viera, Mikiel Arnold, Michael Barraza, Jorge Izaguirre, Belen De La Cruz, and Hector Santiago. Ser Familia, based in Kennesaw, is one of the largest Latino organizations in Georgia. It has five offices in metro Atlanta and last year served people from 31 counties. The dinner will take place at the Omni Hotel at Centennial Park. Tickets are $250 per person.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Your 3rd Spot on Chattahoochee Row is launching a new menu of 12 zodiac-inspired cocktails on Oct. 4 with a party. Cocktails include the ATLemon Drop, Greenhouse Mule, Dr;ink, and Centenni'Ol Fashioned. The party will also feature zodiac-themed giveaways and treats.

www.brandonjohnamato.com

The Atlanta-born brand gusto! is launching "Air Nugs" or air-fried chicken nuggets on Oct. 3. The better-for-you alternative to Southern fried chicken, with less saturated fat and 70% less calories, will be available as a new protein for bowls and wraps at gusto! Peachtree for a limited time.

Culver's has brought back the CurderBurger for a limited time. The CurderBurger began as an April Fool's Joke in 2021. It came back in 2022 for an extended encore and now it is available until Oct. 31. The CurderBurger features a crown of golden-fried cheese. Additionally, Culver's is celebrating National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based, nationally-acclaimed vegan burger joint, is introducing a vegan soup and grilled cheese sandwich combo just in time for the cooler weather. The Cheesy Heaux in a Hawt Tub features a classic grilled cheese sandwich using buttered Texas toast and soup made with puréed tomato and creamy coconut milk mixed with delicious African spices. The combo will be available at all locations except Truist Park starting Oct. 6.

5Church Midtown has added its most popular brunch dishes to its weekday lunch menu, including chicken & waffles, Citrus Poundcake French Toast and more.

Panera Bread has launched the Roman Empire menu based on the Roman Empire TikTok trend. Menu highlights include Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Caesar Salad, Toasted Frontega Chicken, Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt and more.

Shake Shack has teamed up with Uber Eats to celebrate its fiery new Hot Menu. Starting this week (October 2) through October 15, fans who buy one Hot Chicken or Spicy Shackmeister Burger from Shake Shack via the Uber Eats app will receive a second Hot Chicken or Spicy ShackMeister Burger FREE! Other new menu items include Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce.

SONIC Drive-In is offering an all-new Trick or Treat Blast made with HEATH, M&M’S® Minis and OREO® Cookie Pieces and choice of vanilla or chocolate soft serve until Dec. 31 while supplies last.

True Food Kitchen has introduced a new brunch and cocktail menu along with seasonal fall dishes. The brunch menu features playful cocktails like an ode to childhood mornings with cereal featuring the Cinnamon Toastini and Berry Cerealtini and mouthwatering dishes such as the Brunch Tower piled high with savory and sweet bites, Huevos Rancheros, Hawaiian Fried Rice and more. Cocktail favorites include Smoke Show a smokey old-fashioned with extra pizazz and True Story a gin, aloe and cucumber beverage garnished with a snap pea. Lastly, the seasonal menu includes a Bruschetta Trio and Roasted Butternut Squash Pizza.

Whataburger has unveiled its newest limited-time offers. They include the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger made with two juicy, all-beef patties topped with a rich and hearty chili and generous layer of cheese; Chili Cheese Fries; Whataburger Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit; and Whataburger Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

Whole Foods Market has rolled out new sushi offerings in its stores. The new menu features classic combinations harmonized with elevated flavors such as a Mango Yuzu California Roll and a Carrot Curry Kimchi Roll, as well as vegan offerings including, Plant-Based Spicy Tuna or Sno’ Crab Rolls prepared with Konscious, a plant-based sushi brand.

NEW RESTAURANTS

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, is now open in Buford at 3700 Buford Drive.

Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, has announced that it is looking to enter Georgia, including the Atlanta market, for the first time. Currently, the company has 77 full-scale restaurants in 10 states.

If you would like to submit information for this roundup or a future roundup, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.