Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | June 2023

There's lots of dining news to share for the moth of July. Check back here frequently for additions. If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

EVENTS

Punk Foodie Fest vol. 2 is happening June 10 at Westside Motor Lounge. The culinary celebration supporting Flavor Forward's production of at least 500 fresh, chef-cooked meals for those who need them will feature live DJ performances, specialty craft beer and 16 restaurant pop-ups. Attendees will be able to enjoy more than 45 dishes representing a wide range of cuisines, including Mexican street food, Polish/Eastern European dishes, Hispanic and Caribbean Vegan dishes, American Craft BBQ and Texas BBQ, Asian Fusion, Comfort food, Chicago-style food and more. Punk Foodie is the ‘go-to’ platform for diners to discover unique, local experiences from the Atlanta underground dining scene. The platform hosts a database of over 900 Atlanta area pop-up chefs and manages a calendar of over 200 culinary events per week. Admission is $10 (free for children ages 13 and under). Costs for food, beverage and vendor goods will vary. Free parking is available at Westside Motor Lounge or Guardian Works at Echo Street West.

Summer Sippin' is back for the 8th year this summer in Roswell. There are 61 establishments participating and each one is tasked to create a special summer inspired drink. During this two-month event, patrons are encouraged to order sips from participating establishments and rate them on the Summer Sippin’ app or on SummerSippin.com. At the conclusion of the event, one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic beverage will win the title of ‘Best Sip in Roswell’. Patrons can expect to see a mix of Roswell breweries, tasting rooms, coffee shops and restaurants on the list of places to try. #SummerSippin2023 will serve as the official hashtag. The full list of participating restaurants, drinks, descriptions and photos can be found at SummerSippin.com and on the Summer Sippin’ App, which is available in both Google Play and Apple App stores. Make sure to follow Summer Sippin’ on Facebook at @SummerSippinRoswell and on Twitter and Instagram at @SummerSippin.

Rise & Wine at Halcyon is celebrating National Rosé Day on June 10. They are offering free samples of sparkling or still rosé and 5% off any rosé purchases.

It's officially Gemini season and the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown are offering a two-for-one cocktail special for identical and fraternal twins through June 21.

The Battle of The Bruschetta, a three-month bracket-style competition between 8 limited-time bruschetta recipes, is underway at Postino WineCafe. During each two-week battle (from June 1-Labor Day), guests can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote for their favorite by texting "BATTLE" to (602) 637-1510. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall for all to enjoy. Guests can cast their vote one time per round and will automatically be entered to win a $50 gift card after each battle. Battle #1 features Mexican Street Corn vs. The Italiano.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room in Midtown Atlanta is inviting wine aficionados to wine and dine at the Duckhorn Portfolio Wine Dinner on June 23. Menu highlights include Oceanaire Pearls on the Half Shell, chilled lobster salad, wild Alaska halibut, duck leg confit and flourless chocolate torte. Tickets are $175 per person.

OPENINGS

Midtown Beach Dining & Social, an elevated pop-up restaurant experience, is opening June 9 in Midtown Atlanta. Guests will experience an intimate resort-style oasis with seasonally-inspired and locally-sourced dishes, a craft bar menu with curated drinks and unique takes on classic cocktails, private cabanas and a pool. Menu highlights include Savannah-style lump crab cakes, a seafood tower, smoked garlic parm oysters, sushi rolls, sashimi, wagyu beef sliders, fried Brussels sprouts and more. Midtown Beach Dining & Social is open on Wednesdays from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m.-3 a.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m.-3 a.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Walk-ups are welcome but reservations are strongly encouraged, and private cabana dining is available for parties of 4 or more. To make reservations, please visit the website or call (404) 386-7752.

Livingston Restaurant + Bar, the fine-dining restaurant located inside The Georgian Terrace Hotel, has announced that its patio has re-opened for the spring and summer. The outdoor space has been updated with new umbrellas, seat cushions and planters. It is open from 4 to 10 p.m. every day. Happy hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (except on Fox Theatre show nights, special events and holidays). Among the happy hour beverage offerings are the spicy mezcal pineapplerita, Cranberry Crazetini, mimosas, the frozen Cocorita and mango pineapple cocktails, new zero-proof cocktail options, a selection of half-priced bottles of wine, and assorted beers. Food offerings include tempura calamari; shellfish ceviche tostada with pickled red onion, cilantro, and avocado mousse; white fish tacos with pickled cabbage, cilantro, Fresno chilies, and serrano peppers; Catalonia-style crispy chicken skewers with mojo Verde sauce; the Livingston burger; and more.

Graze Craze has opened its fourth Georgia storefront at 2221 Peachtree Road NE. At Graze Craze, artfully arranged, hand-crafted charcuterie boards feature fresh and flavorful assortments of high-quality ingredients, including gourmet meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, artisanal sweets and more. Each unique grazing board is specially crafted to cater to any lifestyle or palate, like veggie-lovers or low-carb crews, and come in several different size options to fit any type of occasion, from small, casual get-togethers to large, lavish events. Graze Craze Atlanta Buckhead-Midtown is open for pick-up and free local delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee is preparing for a mid-June opening in Buford. 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations from the caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand currently boasts more than 75 stands across the country. The new location is at 3700 Buford Drive.

NEW MENU ITEMS

JINYA Ramen Bar is offering Karaage Chicken Ramen and Garlic Shrimp Spring Rolls for a limited time only. The Karaage Chicken Ramen features rich chicken broth base and thin noodles, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg*, nori (dried seaweed), and topped with crispy chicken dressed in chili sauce. The Garlic Shrimp Rolls feature flavorful garlic shrimp tucked inside a spring roll wrapper. Additionally, JINYA is bringing back summer favorites like the Cucumber Chiller and Watermelon Delight cocktails and Hiyashi Cold Ramen.

Omakase Table, featuring Chef Leonard Yu, is offering a condensed 14-course nigiri-focused tasting menu featuring seasonal nigiri, atsuyaki tamago castella, temaki and dessert for a limited time. Cost is $139 per person plus 20% gratuity. Prepaid reservations can be made online for parties of one to six.

Flight Club Atlanta has revamped its signature mango piso cocktail, better known as The Vicuña, for PRIDE Month. Made with pisco, mango, clove, lime, and egg whites and adorned with an eye-catching PRIDE cocktail topper, this handcrafted libation will be a must-have all month long. Adding to the celebration, Flight Club will be donating 100% of the proceeds from each Pride Cocktail purchased to benefit Atlanta Pride Committee.

OTHER

The city of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority has announced the creation of a new vendor program that will allow up to 8 food carts to operate in the city. The plan designates four locations in Decatur Square, two in Harmony Park, one on E Ponce de Leon Avenue and one on W Ponce de Leon Avenue. Beginning June 1, the application window will be open for 20 days, closing on June 20. Any food cart vendor is eligible to apply, so long as they are current on their licenses and their carts meet the proper dimensions. For more information on the vendor cart program and information on how to apply, please visit www.DecaturGA.com or contact Shirley Baylis at Shirley.Baylis@decaturga.com.

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is offering the $5 Pit Stop promotion through Sept. 4. The promotion gives NASCAR fans a chance to fuel up on O'Charley's classic tenders, fries and a coke for just $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the top 5. The Coca-Cola Family of NASCAR Drivers includes Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suárez. O’Charley’s is also hosting a series of NASCAR Parking Lot Parties this summer with Coca-Cola, featuring food, family fun and special appearances by the Coca-Cola Racing Family Drivers. The parties have NASCAR Show Cars, corn hole, live music, and much more fun for the entire family.