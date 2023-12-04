Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta, including Christmas dinners | December 2023

article

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta, including a list of restaurants offering special meals for Christmas.

EVENTS

Hop City's West End location is hosting a holiday wine tasting with heavy hors d'oeuvres at its shop at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. They will also do it at the Krog District location on Dec. 14. Tickets are $40 per person.

Bask Steakhouse on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell is offering a guided bourbon tasting paired with light bites at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. The tasting will include 4 bourbons from Kentucky distillery, Castle & Key. Tickets are $65 per person.

Bella Cucina on Buckhead Avenue is hosting a antipasti board assembly class with Caroline Boone from CC Boone at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. The $125 ticket will include an olive wood cheese board and knife for attendees to take home, as well as light bites and champagne.

SweetWater Brewing on Ottley Drive NE is hosting its Pines and Pints fundraiser for the Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency support for food service workers, on Dec. 9 and 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a pop-up Christmas Tree Lot from Big John's Christmas Trees, as well as holiday beers and live music.

Marcus Bar & Grille in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is hosting a block party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be specialty cocktails, hot chocolate, a cider bar and barbecue by Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Kids' coats being collected to Atlanta Mission.

The Veranda in Buckhead Village is offering a four-course winter wine tasting and desserts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Led by Saint Germain Bakery founder Mathieu Jourdan-Gassin. Tickets are $65 per person.

Bellina Alimentari at Ponce City Market is offering Introduction to Amaro 101 on Dec. 20. Guests will taste 8 different amaris during the 80-minute class while learning about its history and flavors. Tickets are $45 per person.

CHRISTMAS/HOLIDAY DINNERS

Amore e Amore in the heart of Inman Park has transformed their restaurant into a winter wonderland, adorning every corner with festive decorations and seasonal delights, making every visit merry and bright. Along with a special prix fixe menu, themed cocktails, and the full a la carte dinner menu, guests will have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus as they spread holiday cheer to guests of all ages on November 28, 29, and 30; and December 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, and 23, 2023, between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Young revelers are invited to write and mail a letter to Santa while enjoying Amore e Amore’s kid-friendly menu of pizza bites, meatballs, and child-sized portions of fan favorite entrees including fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs for $20.

C&S Restaurant Group is celebrating Christmas Eve with Feast of the Seven Fishes. Happening at all four of their Metro Atlanta eateries – C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar Sandy Springs, Vinings and Brookhaven, and Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell — Feast of the Seven Fishes pays homage to the Roman Catholic practice of abstaining from eating meat on the eve of a feast day. Menu highlights include clams casino, seafood linguine, Brazino Livornese, Lobster Fra Diavolo and Tiramisu. Prices/offerings may vary slightly by location. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Atlanta-born brand, gusto!, is launching a new, seasonal holiday menu on Dec. 5. Perfect for last minute holiday parties, the take-home items include Pecan Rosemary Chicken Salad, Apple Crisp Caramel Cookie, Spiced Apple Cider and more. The seasonal menu will be available at all 12 gusto! locations until Feb. 26, 2024.

Double Zero: Now through Christmas Eve, feast on the 7 fishes every Sunday. Whether you want to try it all ($150 per person) or order à la carte, celebrate this season with a seafood menu, inspired by the Italian tradition. Highlights include: pizza bianca con mollusco made with clams, fior de latte, alfredo, bacon & chives; a whole branzino & more!

Cooks & Soldiers: Reserve your table to enjoy specialty à la carte items including: pato, a grilled duck breast, confit duck leg & crispy duck wing served parsnip puree, spiced carrots & a sherry glaze; torrijas, a Basque French toast served with olive oil ice cream & orange marmalade + more!

The Iberian Pig Decatur: Sip on some holiday cheer with specialty cocktails: cranberry christmas (yu gin, cranberry juice, allspice dram, lemon juice, & topped with poema cava) & candy cane lane (brandy, rumple minze, cynar, velvet falernum with a crushed candy cane rim) alongside specialty tapas including tarta de santiago (a spiced almond cake).

La Tavola: At this Virginia-Highland neighborhood eatery, make a reservation for the whole family to dine-on a 4-course prix-fixe menu ($95 per person ++) featuring: hamachi crudo, cresto di gallo with black perigord truffles, saltimbocca, tiramisu & much more.

Lure: This Christmas Eve, Midtown’s beloved bungalow will be offering a 3-course prix-fixe menu ($105 per person) – perfect for the seafood lover.

Marcus Bar & Grille: Marcus Bar & Grille will serve a Christmas Eve dinner buffet from 1 to 8 p.m., with a DJ spinning festive tunes and all.

Ecco: At both its Midtown & Buckhead locations, reserve a table to celebrate with a 4-course prix-fixe menu ($115 per person; optional $30 add-on of fresh black perigord truffles) offering fan-favorite bites like fried goat cheese and stuffed piquillo peppers alongside holiday specials such as short rib presse & more!

South City Kitchen: Reserve a spot at Buckhead, Vinings & Midtown locations to enjoy a 3-course prix-fixe menu ($75 for adults/$35 for kids). Highlights include a mix of South City classics such as fried green tomatoes & smoky grilled pork chops alongside specialty items like beef cheek, chocolate pecan pie & more.

Star Provisions: Next door & sister to MICHELIN-starred Bacchanalia, this market & cafe offers everything you may need for a gift basket, party platter & more this holiday season. They offer meats, cheeses, cookies, pastries and bread.

Sugo: From 4 to 10 p.m at this Johns Creek staple, dine-in or order-to-go from their holiday menu. Highlights will include Sugo fan-favorites such as: bacon wrapped dates, arancini, Aunt Lena’s chicken, braised veal & much more.

Foundation Social Eatery: This Alpharetta spot will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Make your reservation to celebrate with caviar service, spicy lamb gnocchetti, classic duck confit & more!

5Church Midtown invites guests for a festive brunch on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those looking for evening socializing can check out Virtue Rooftop's Holiday Bar. It will be open for drinks only starting at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 5Church Midtown will be closed Dec. 25-27. Reservations can be made online.

Splashy and festive AltaToro in Midtown is offering brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve with its Modern Latin menu featuring imaginative dishes from Peru, Mexico, Brazil and more. The restaurant will be closed Dec. 25-27. Reservations can be made online.

5Church Buckhead invites guests for a festive brunch on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 5Church Buckhead will be closed Dec. 25-27. Reservations can be made online.

For an elegant evening out, diners can head to Aria on Dec. 24. The Buckhead fine dining restaurant, which is normally closed on Sundays, is opening especially for Christmas Eve and will be serving a tasting menu and an a la carte menu starting at 4:30 p.m. Aria will be closed Dec. 25-26.

Chido & Padre’s kicks off Christmas Eve with brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Features include breakfast tacos, French toast, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and avocado toast.

Guests can set sail for a Christmas Eve beach getaway to The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill. The Buckhead restaurant will be open on Dec. 24 serving its menu of coastal-inspired cuisine. Seasonal cocktails include rum-spiked mulled cider, smoky mint hot chocolate and Seaside Fashioned, a new twist on the classic Old Fashioned made with either Lunazul Anejo or Angel’s Envy port barrel-aged bourbon.Reservations can be made online.

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, which has temporarily transformed into a magical gathering spot with over-the-top décor and twinkling lights, boasts a variety of warm and chilly holiday-themed drinks, candy cane shots, beer, wine and bubbles to ensure a spirited mood. Among the festive bites are a Snowcuterie tray with pickled veggies, a selection of cured meats, tomato jam and artisanal cheeses, reindeer chips and dip, mini beef wellys and egg nog crème brûlée. The Blind Elf is open from 12-5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The Southern Gentleman celebrates Christmas Eve with brunch starting at 11 a.m. and dinner from 3-7 p.m. Features include deviled crab fritters with caper remoulade and prime rib with Yukon gold potato puree, grilled asparagus and carrots, and red wine jus. The Buckhead eatery gets in the spirit with special holiday cocktails such as Apple Pie Oldie with Maker’s Mark, apple liquor and cinnamon syrup and Winter Wonderland with Grey Goose vodka, white cranberry, Grand Marnier and lime. Reservations can be made online. The Southern Gentleman will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar in Alpharetta is open on Christmas Eve serving its regular menu of seasonal, chef-driven dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner along with several featured specials. Specials include a crab-stuffed shrimp appetizer ($19); steak special for two with a 32-ounce USDA-certified Black Angus beef tomahawk ribeye and 16-ounce grilled lobster ($195); and cinnamon crème brûlée ($13) for dessert. Make reservations online.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. serving its menu of contemporary New Southern Cuisine using fresh, local ingredients. Guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu from executive chef Dean Wenzel. The price is $65 per person for adults and $32.50 for children (excluding tax and gratuity). Those looking to celebrate Christmas at home can releax and let’s Milton’s do the cooking with holiday meals to-go featuring applewood smoked turkeys, spiral ham, smoked and spiced prime rib and a sides package. Orders can be placed online, while supplies last, for pickup on Saturday. Dec. 23.

Sankranti Fine Dining in Johns Creek will be open during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests are invited to relish in the holidays over Sankranti’s irresistible menu of Indian cuisine.

Your 3rd Spot is the perfect meet-up spot on Christmas Eve for food, drinks and games. The technology-driven dining and gaming concept blends the elements of a restaurant, bar, beer garden and social club along with 75 activities and a 50-foot bar. Your 3rd Spot will be open on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

All locations of HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern—Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Halcyon, Vinings and Atlantic Station—are open on Christmas Eve serving regular menus for brunch and dinner. Reservations can be made online. HOBNOB also is having a Christmas party at Halcyon and Atlantic Station. Details to come. All HOBNOB locations are closed on Christmas Day.

Guests can eat, drink and gear up for the festivities ahead at Postino WineCafe. Both locations—Buckhead and West Midtown— will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve day serving a full menu of wine and cocktails along with light bites such as meatballs and goat cheese, crispy cauliflower and smoked salmon. Both locations will be closed on Christmas Day. For last-minute shoppers, Postino will host "Gift On The Go" pop-ups with staffed tables selling gift cards and Wine Cult memberships. Pop-up dates and hours are Friday, Dec. 22 from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ray's Restaurants sets the perfect mood all year for special events, holidays and romance with top-quality seafood, hand-cut steaks and exquisite wine cellar selections. On Christmas Eve, Ray's at Killer Creek will serve brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by a special holiday menu for dinner from 4-9 p.m. Ray's on the River, with its iconic backdrop of the Chattahoochee River, will serve Christmas Eve brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 3-9 p.m. Stylish Ray's in the City will have regular hours on Dec. 24. All three restaurants will be closed Christmas Day.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Twisted Kitchen is now offering several new family meals. The new meals serve four people and feature four individually packaged Caesar or garden salads and four individually packaged entrées for $39.99 and $29.99 for vegetarian options. Entree choices include cheese lasagna, beef lasagna, vegetarian classic, meatball classic, fettuccini alfredo, chicken fettucini alfredo, and shrimp fetuccini alfredo. Through Dec. 31, they are also offering cheese ravioli, chicken enchilada soup, tiramisu cups, Reese's Peanut Butter Chunk Cookies, and apple caramel crisp cookies.

JINYA Ramen Bar has announced two exclusive limited-time chef specials available through Feb. 29. The Red Garnet features thick noodles in a creamy vegan broth with spicy garlic sauce, and a medley of toppings including pork chasu, green onion, kikurage, chopped onion, and spinach. The Curry Nikuman Bun is a steamed bun filled with flavorful pork soboro, served with JINYA's signature curry dipping sauce.

Duck Donuts has launched the brands first-ever jelly donut. The all new, limited-time raspberry jelly topping can be added to any donut combination or enjoyed in the seasonal featured Holiday Assortment.

Panda Express has teamed up with Hot Ones to introduce a new limited-time dish -- Blazing Bourbon Chicken. Available until January 2, 2024, this exclusive dish is a delicious spin on the Southern classic – bourbon chicken. The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies all wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce alongside the signature Hot Ones™ Last Dab Apollo hot sauce, and is topped with sesame seeds. Available at 50 select locations nationwide, including 6 in metro Atlanta.

Culver's is now offering the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer and a new Frozen Cocoa Shake. Both are available through Feb. 4 at Culver's locations nationwide. The treats are a perfect blend of Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and hot cocoa mix, topped with real whipped cream. The Concrete Mixer is a thick and creamy mixture best enjoyed with a spoon, while the Shake combines Fresh Frozen custard with farm fresh milk for a smooth, drinkable delight.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Zarate at Dailies is now open at Pullman Yards. The restaurant and tiki bar is inspired by modern Filipino cuisine and family traditions from brothers Marcus and Michael Fernandez. Following a successful one-night pop-up during one of the venue’s monthly Asian Night Markets (taking place every fourth Friday of the month), the Zarate Kitchen and Pullman Yards teams joined forces. Extending the Dailies & Sides patio and seating, Zarate at Dailies features Zarate’s signature menu favorites from "pulutan" small bites and islander tacos to "balikbayan" combo boxes – a grab + go experience great for those enjoying AlcoHall, a game of pickleball, Jurassic World: The Exhibition or the new Empire Strips Back show. Dailies & Sides remains open and serves its own menu, too. Zarate is open Wednesday through Sundays and takes over the kitchen on Mondays and Tuesdays. Seating is available on the patieo and inside Dailies & Sides.

Dos Burros is now open at the Ford Factory Lofts in the Old Fourth Ward. The new restaurant is owned by Fishmonger owners Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht and Hopstix owner Andy Tan. Domingo Galardo, who has worked previously at So Ba and Octopus Bar, will lead the kitchen. The colorful restaurant serves simple Mexican taqueria food that is easy to eat on the go.

Whataburger has opened a new location at 1436 Scenic Highway in Snellville. Opening with drive-thru-only service to start, the eatery brings 140 jobs to the community to staff the dual-lane drive-thru open 24/7. In the coming weeks, dine-in service, plus curbside and delivery online and through the Whataburger App, will become available, allowing even more ways to enjoy your Whataburger favorites.

Mad Dads Philly's Authentic Cheesesteaks and Hoagies is now open at 2628 Piedmont Road NE for pickup and delivery. They offer cheesesteaks, hoagies and wings. Menu items include the North Philly Broad Street Special with chopped certified Angus ribeye steak; a vegan chicken cheesesteak; salmon cheesesteak; the Black Mamba hoagie; garden hoagie; turkey hoagie; lemon pepper wings; teriyaki wings; Buffalo hot wings; salads; and more.

Lobster Banh Mi, the Duluth restaurant known for its Vietnamese sandwiches and soups, has opened a new location in the Healey Building at 57 Forsyth Street NW. Menu highlights include lobster banh mi, crab or shrimp banh mi, curry chicken banh mi and more.

Chipotle has opened a new location at 1475 Pleasant Hill Road in Lawrenceville. This is the third restaurant in Lawrenceville and the first with a Chipotlane. The new restaurant is reportedly still hiring.

Rwyb from the team behind Bon Ton and the Waiting Room has opened in the former the Lawrence space on Juniper Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chef Murad Ghashim is in charge of the kitchen. Menu highlights include roasted acorn squash confit, steamed mussels, steak tartare, seasonal dishes, shaved Brussels salad, grilled quarter chicken, Rwby burger, Flemish beef cheek stew and more.

Taco Mac has opened a new location at 5433 Bowman Roadd off Interstate 75 and the high-traffic Bass Road exit in Macon. Taco Mac Macon serves a mouthwatering menu featuring world-class starters, burgers, salads and sandwiches, all anchored by its award-winning fresh, never-frozen Buffalo wings. The eatery also boasts a vast, rotating selection of beers from beloved national brands to a variety of regional and national craft brews and imports. The restaurant also has a 165-inch direct-view LED wall and 40 65-inch televisions.

Cocodak Asian Restaurant is now open on North Decatur Road. It serves a variety of Korean, Chinese and Thai dishes. Menu highlights include Korean traditional fried chicken; Korean corn dogs; egg rolls; pot stickers; spring rolls; dumplings; soups; fried rice; lo mein; and much more.

Message in a Bottle from the Dash Hospitality Group is now open in Village Dunwoody. The restaurant serves "superior seafood and sailor spirits." Menu highlights include blue crab louis, shrimp cocktail, oysters, steamed mussles, fried fish, seafood pasta, and Maine lobster pot pie. As for the spirits, they offer lighter red wines and seafood-friendly white wines and themed cocktails.

Owens and Hull from the owners of Grand Champion BBQ and Secret Pint BBQ is now open in what was the Smyrna location of Grand Champion BBQ. Owens and Hull merges Texas- and Carolina-style barbecue smoked over Georgia Oak. Open Thursdays through Sundays with a specific menu each day. Menu highlights include pulled pork, prime beef brisket, smoked turkey, spare ribs, house-made sausages, smoked burger, turkey & swiss melt, chopped brisket sami, jalapeno & cheddar sausage, black pepper & garlic Texas sausage, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, collard greens, mac n cheese, cheese grits, banana pudding, chocolate French silk, bread pudding and more.

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is now open on Windy Hill Road in Marietta. Menu highlights include beignets, Carribbean Jerk Shrimp & Grits, chicken and waffles, fried red snapper and grits, Ms. G's coconut pancakes, lobster tail and grits, fried catfish and grits, southern style egg benedict, Maryland crab cake benedict, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and eggs, chicken wings, lamb chops, ribeye, salmon and more.

Roswell Junction, a food hall concept featuring chef-driving dining options and a diverse mix of amenities and experiences, is expect to open in June of 2024. The food hall is located on the site of the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church. Located at the entrance to historic Roswell, the Roswell Junction experience begins with a free, expansive private parking lot. The 12,000-square-foot hall will host 8 different food concepts, 3 bars, a covered patio with vintage arcade, big screen TVs, outdoor games, children's play area, and even a fenced dog park.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane in northern metro Atlanta has announced that Okay Anny's will be opening inside the new food hall, which is scheduled to open in January 2024. As a sequel to Politan’s original project, Jojo’s Beloved, this cocktail bar will transport guests 10 years into the future channeling 1989 as the year of the blockbuster sequels to films including Back to The Future 2, Ghostbusters 2, and Lethal Weapon 2. Okay Anny’s will combine the feel of a classic 80s fern bar vibe with a bright, bombastic 90s color palette — where guests should expect mirror blinds, vapor wave, and lots of colored acrylic. Alongside music playlists from the same era will be a specialized drink menu underscoring the martini craze of the 90s with appropriately reimagined cocktails such as Kamikazes, Colorado Bulldogs, and more Cosmo riffs than a TGI Fridays in 1991.

OTHER NEWS

The 2023 Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards winners were announced Nov. 30 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. The big winners were: Robby Kukler, Lifetime Achievement; EPIC Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year; MAD Hospitality, Restaurateur Rookie of the Year; Cafe Intermezz, Hospitality Hero of the Year; United Distributors, Industry Partner of the Year; Taqueria Tsunami/Fork U Concepts, Favorite Neighorhood Hangout; Monday Night Brewing, Favorite Born-And-Raise Beverage; The Painted Pin and The Painted Duck (Painted Hospitality), Favorite Entertainment Experience; Local Three Kitchen & Bar, Unsukay, Uniquely Georgia Restaurant; Brian Steiper, Restaurant Manager of the Year; Matt Bryant, Restaurant Employee of the Year; Chef James Bryant, Georgia Pro Start Teacher of the Year; Haja Kabba, Georgia Pro Start Student of the Year; and Tony Conway, Anna Hsu and Ray Schoenbaum, Hall of Fame. The GRACE Awards are peer-nominated, and winners are selected by the GRACE Academy made up of past honorees, the GRA Board of Directors and GRA Advisory Board. GRACE winners are presented with crystal works of art created by renowned local artist Hans Godo Fräbel. Also presented at the event was the 2023 GRA Chairman’s Award to Georgia Restaurant Association’s President + CEO Karen Bremer, CAE.

Goldberg's Fine Foods is celebrating its 30th anniversary by offering guests 30% off their entire check if they say "Happy Anniversary" at checkout. The offer is good Dec. 4 through 6 at all in-store locations excluding the airport.

Four Melting Pot restaurants in metro Atlata are now under new ownership. ayla Haddad Gunn, a Jacksonville, Florida native who has lived in Atlanta since 1996, was an original 50% owner of the Kennesaw and Midtown Atlanta locations when they opened in 2002 and 2007, respectively. Today, she is the sole owner of the Melting Pot locations in Midtown Atlanta, Duluth, Kennesaw and Roswell. As the new owner, Gunn announced plans to renovate all four restaurants as part of the Melting Pot Evolution, a companywide initiative upgrading dining rooms, bars, and other areas to elevate the guest experience.

Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez, owners of Rreal Tacos, have acquired a majority stake in the beloved, traditional Mexican restaurant Zócalo in Midtown Atlanta. Zócalo, which has been in Midtown Atlanta since 1995, is known for serving Mexican cuisine made with fresh, top-quality ingredients. The location was originally a gas station that the family converted into one of the area’s first spots to serve traditional Mexican cuisine. Otero and Hernandez say they are not planning drastic changes. They will be bringing back some of the original recipes and iconic dishes from Zócalo’s earlier days and maybe add a margarita or two but want to celebrate the legacy of Zócalo and honor its almost 30-year history.

If you would like to submit a news item for this list or a future roundup, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.