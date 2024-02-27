What is Atlanta Record Restriction Program? How to expunge misdemeanor charges

Expand / Collapse search
If you have a misdemeanor on your record that's holding you back from getting a better job, the city of Atlanta has a program for you called "Record Restriction."

ATLANTA - Those who have been charged with a misdemeanor in the city of Atlanta have an opportunity to make sure that charge does not haunt them down the road.

Solicitor Raines Carter says the Record Restriction Program, formerly called expungement, is for people who are acquitted of misdemeanors or successfully complete a diversion program.

Only law enforcement officers would be able to see the charge moving forward during background checks.

"Which would allow you to be able to move forward on employment applications, and for business opportunities and for grant opportunities," Carter said. 

There is one distinction: The city solicitor says if the offense happened before 2013, the individual must contact the original police agency first.

Carter says only 120 people benefitted from the record restriction program in 2023.

