We’ve got the password to Alpharetta’s Roaring Social

You’ve heard about RoSo Clothiers in Alpharetta, right? The mysterious yet respectable clothing store founded in 1920 that seems to always pack in the evening crowds?

Well, no matter. It’s not the clothing that’s drawing in patrons. It’s what’s going on behind the doors inside. Want to find out for yourself? You’ll need the top-secret password.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team got a look behind those doors at Roaring Social, the hot new speakeasy in downtown Alpharetta, located in the Hamilton Hotel. Owned by the same team responsible for Fairway Social (which we visited back in May), Roaring Social is inspired by the hidden gathering spots of the Prohibition Era, combining the style of the 1920s with the modern comforts of today.

Along with serving up craft cocktails nightly on Tuesdays through Sundays, Roaring Social also serves up a menu of small plates, live music, and boutique bowling (which means shorter lanes, smaller balls, and heavier pins). Oh, and if you’re lucky enough to get the password, make sure you also know the dress code before showing up!

Roaring Social is located at 35 Milton Avenue in Alpharetta; hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays and 5 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Truth be told, RoSo Clothiers was never a real business, but Roaring Social most definitely is. How do we know? Because we spent the morning there, getting a look inside. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

