Restaurant brings world’s best golf courses to Alpharetta

We’re less than a month away from Father’s Day — and if your dad’s a golfer, what could be a better gift than giving him the chance to play on some of the world’s most famous courses?

That can happen, thanks to a unique new restaurant and entertainment facility in Alpharetta (and don’t worry, no passports or plane tickets are required!).

Fairway Social Alpharetta is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant and game space that opened earlier this month on South Main Street. Fitted with several Full Swing golf simulator bays, visitors can choose from a menu of iconic golf courses (we’re talking dozens of them!) on which to practice their swing, along with taking on various other athletic challenges ranging from soccer to football to Zombie Dodgeball. And not all the golf at Fairway Social is virtual; the facility’s Back Nine Putting Experience allows golfers of all abilities to tackle nine holes right on the property.

Speaking of menus, Fairway Social Alpharetta features a trio of dining spaces; The Tee Room is a full-service dining room, Par Bar serves up craft cocktails and is outfitted with big-screen TVs, and Over Par Bar is a rooftop patio that hosts live music and events. Entrees (or Drivers, as they’re called on the menu) include the Country Club Cheeseburger, the Triple Decker Club House Sandwich, and a Back 9 BBQ Sandwich featuring slow-smoked pork and sweet vinegar and pepper sauce.

Fairway Social Alpharetta is located at 240 South Main Street in Alpharetta and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For information on booking a bay or time on the putting experience — and to check out the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a little competitive on the green!

