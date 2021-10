Wendy's is turning Fridays into free food days.

The fast-food chain says if you order their medium-sized fries using the Wendy's app, they'll give you a free burger, chicken sandwich, or 10-piece chicken nuggets.

The deal is only available every Friday in October.

