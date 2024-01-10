Wisconsin snow blower accident, saw used to free man from machine

A Waukesha, Wisconsin man's hand was crushed in a snow blower accident Tuesday, Jan. 9.

It's safe to say Tuesday's snowstorm was the worst of Tyler Hoeffner's life. He spoke exclusively with FOX6 News about why he's grateful for what emergency crews did after he went to the hospital.

"First time using the snow blower actually – I wasn’t quite familiar with how it works," he said. "The chute got plugged up with the slushy wet stuff. I didn’t know the fan was still running underneath it."

Hoeffner put his hand inside the snow blower when it stopped working. According to the fire department, the 34-year-old called 911 just before 4 p.m. – and reported his left hand was crushed and trapped in the machine.

The fire department said crews arrived within minutes, and after approximately 30 minutes trying to take the snow blower apart, were able to free Hoeffner's hand using a power saw. Division Chief Pat Rettler said it's rare for firefighters to use the metal-cutting tool on anything but a car.

"I was just hoping the saw wasn’t going to cut anything off that I still needed," said Hoeffner.

After Hoeffner's hand was freed, and he was on his way to the hospital, firefighters stayed behind to shovel his driveway before they left. The act of kindness meant a lot to a man who learned from his mistake the hard way.

"We recognized he was going to have trouble clearing his driveway when he got home," Rettler said.

"Huge thank you – number one for saving my hand," said Hoeffner, "and having the courtesy to finish the driveway that I couldn’t do."

Firefighters said no one should ever put their hand in a snow blower if it’s still running; instead, use a stick or pole to try to clear any blockages.

Hoeffner had surgery on two of his fingers Tuesday. He said doctors expect him to regain full mobility in his hand.