Water main break shuts down Alpharetta road

Crews are working to repair a broken water main in Alpharetta.

The water main break was in the Henderson Village Townhouse community off of Cumming Street.

The northbound lanes of Henderson Parkway from Henderson Place are closed as crews work on the repairs.

Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes if they are traveling through the area.

Officials have not said how long repairs might take.

