WATCH: Video shows chase of Miami murder suspect in Cobb County

Video has just been released of the Cobb County arrest last week of a man suspected of murder in Miami, Florida.

It happened on March 13. According to Cobb County Police Department, a Flock License Plate Recognition camera picked up the suspect's vehicle in Cobb County. Officer Beiermann then spotted the vehicle on Cobb County Parkway near Cumberland Mall.

The officers followed the vehicle into the mall and attempted to block the driver in. However, he was able to speed off and a chase began.

After several minutes, one officer was able to use his patrol car to "disable" the driver on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

The man was placed under arrest and the officer was treated for minor injuries.