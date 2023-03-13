Miami homicide suspect arrested in Cobb County

A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Miami was spotted driving through Georgia. Officers were able to make an arrest after a brief chase.

A Flock License Plate Recognition camera picked up the suspect's vehicle in Cobb County. From there, officials located it near Cumberland Mall.

Cobb County officers attempted a traffic stop, but said the man took off in his vehicle.

One officer used his patrol car to "disable" the driver on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries before being sent to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The officer who sacrificed his car was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.