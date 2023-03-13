Miami homicide suspect arrested in Cobb County

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Miami homicide suspect arrested in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Miami was spotted driving through Georgia. Officers were able to make an arrest after a brief chase.

A Flock License Plate Recognition camera picked up the suspect's vehicle in Cobb County. From there, officials located it near Cumberland Mall.

Cobb County officers attempted a traffic stop, but said the man took off in his vehicle.

One officer used his patrol car to "disable" the driver on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries before being sent to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The officer who sacrificed his car was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.