Watch this toddler show off his mad skateboard skills

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Watch this toddler show off his mad skateboard skills

By Storyful staff
Published 
Viral
Storyful

Toddler skateboards like a professional

Little Lenox's mom said he's been skateboarding since before he could walk.

An adorable toddler skateboarded like a pro while on a recent family vacation in Ventura, California.

California native Hannah Beaten, who lives in Queensland, Australia, with her husband and two children, captured this footage of her 19-month-old son Lennox riding a skateboard.

Speaking to Storyful, Beaten said Lennox has been skateboarding since before he could walk.

"He likes to copy his older brother. He recently started trying to stand up on the skateboards and will ride them every day now," she said.