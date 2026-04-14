Watch: T.I. confronts officers who arrested son, King Harris

The Brief Rapper King Harris was arrested after police clocked his Tesla Cybertruck going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers say they ordered Harris out of the car because a handgun was sitting on the dashboard. Police also found a suspected oxycodone pill on Harris during the jail booking process.



Rapper King Harris faces multiple charges including obstruction and drug possession following a high-speed traffic stop in Peachtree Corners where police say he refused to leave his vehicle.

The Gwinnett County Police Department released video of his arrest and their conversation with his father, Atlanta rapper T.I.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police say an officer spotted a camo-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck speeding near Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle on April 12.

The officer had to reach speeds of 80 mph to catch the vehicle, which was eventually clocked doing 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Body camera footage shows the officer telling Harris he was "absolutely flying down the road."

King Harris. Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department.

Once stopped, officers noticed a firearm on the dashboard and an open THC container in the center console.

Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle, leading to a tense standoff where he was warned he would be arrested for obstruction.

He eventually complied after speaking with his lawyer on the phone.

What we don't know:

While police identified a pill found on Harris at the jail as oxycodone, it is not yet clear if he has a legal prescription for the substance.

Police have not released further details regarding the ownership of the handgun found on the dashboard or if additional charges related to the THC container are pending.

What they're saying:

During the encounter, Harris questioned why he was being forced to step out of the car. "You want me to get out my car to talk to me? About what?" Harris asked.

The officer responded by citing safety concerns and legal precedent. "We have a firearm within, like, two feet of both of our faces," the officer said.

Rapper King Harris asks officers if they feel tough for arresting him during a traffic stop near Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners, Georgia on April 12, 2026. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The officer also cited "Pennsylvania vs Mimms," a Supreme Court case that allows police to order drivers out of a vehicle during a legal stop.

Harris argued with the officers while being searched. "Did it make you feel tough?" he asked with the officer replying, "Oh, it did give me some paperwork."

As he sat in the back of the patrol car, Harris asked the officers, "What happened at home with y'all?"

Rapper King Harris asks officers ‘What happened at home with y'all’ during a traffic stop near Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners, Georgia on April 12, 2026. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

His father, rapper T.I., arrived at the scene and was briefed by the arresting officer. "He was instructed to step out of the vehicle because there was a firearm on the dashboard, and we wanted to separate him from that, and he refused," the officer told T.I.

The Atlanta rapper then asked the officers, "Did he express his fear for safety?" An officer replied, "We got to be safe too."

Rapper T.I. confronts officers after his son, King Harris, was arrested during a traffic stop near Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners, Georgia on April 12, 2026. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

What's next:

Harris was taken into custody and transported to jail.

During the booking process, authorities found a Schedule II controlled substance on his person. He will now have to address the traffic violations and the felony drug possession charge in court.