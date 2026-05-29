Coweta County launches video doctor program for 911 calls

The Brief Coweta County 911 and Coweta County Fire Rescue have partnered with RightSite Health to change how non-emergency medical calls are handled. The new program connects patients directly with a board-certified doctor via a tablet video call while a paramedic stands by. This healthcare option aims to lower emergency room costs and return paramedics to the field faster.



Coweta County emergency agencies have launched a partnership with a private healthcare firm to offer video doctor consultations for non-emergency 911 calls.

The initiative aims to reduce unnecessary ambulance rides and keep rescue crews available for life-threatening emergencies.

New emergency response program

What we know:

Coweta County 911 and Coweta County Fire Rescue have officially partnered with a company named RightSite Health. When a person dials 911 for a medical emergency, a Coweta County EMS crew will still respond to the scene as they traditionally do.

If the crew assesses the patient and determines that immediate transport to a hospital is unnecessary, they will offer the option of a video call with a board-certified emergency room doctor from RightSite Health. The paramedic remains with the patient during the tablet consultation to ensure they receive immediate treatment recommendations.

Unanswered project details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date the program goes live for Coweta County residents, nor have they stated the specific tech costs tied to equipping field crews with tablets. It is also unconfirmed how insurance billing will be processed for patients who choose a video consultation instead of hospital transport.

Emergency call statistics

By the numbers:

Coweta County 911 Director Nic Burgess stated that more than 50% of the time, medical calls involve patients who do not actually need an ambulance or a trip to an emergency room. For decades, the standard response reality has been to "load and go" every patient.

The new system addresses this by connecting non-emergency patients to treatment right away. This process saves money and immediately gets much-needed rescue crews back on the streets to handle critical calls.

Regional medical network

Local perspective:

RightSite Health stated that other metro counties will soon come online to join existing regional networks. The platform is already being used by agencies in Fayette County, Henry County, Peachtree City and Grady Health Systems.