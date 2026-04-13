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Rapper King Harris arrested for speeding, drugs in Gwinnett County

By
Updated  April 13, 2026 10:30pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

King Harris attends 21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo on October 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage|Getty)

The Brief

    • King Harris was arrested Sunday morning in Gwinnett County on several charges including speeding and drug possession.
    • The son of T.I. and Tiny reportedly refused to leave his vehicle during the traffic stop while wearing a Pikachu onesie.
    • Harris was released from custody after posting bond following the weekend incident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny, was arrested early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County following a traffic stop where police say he was speeding and had drugs. 

What we know:

Gwinnett County Jail records show Harris faces charges of speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. 

TMZ reports Harris was driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. When officers pulled him over, they spotted a firearm and Harris reportedly refused to get out of the car. Police later found a THC vape pen on him. 

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle when ordered by officers. While jail records confirm he has posted bond, a future court date for these specific charges has not yet been listed. 

Rapper compares arrest to Pokemon

What they're saying:

Harris’ choice of clothing—a Pikachu onesie—drew significant attention during the arrest. On his Instagram account, Harris posted a video in the outfit with a caption comparing the police to "Team Rocket." He wrote, in part, "living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F***IN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night." 

FOX 5 Atlanta has not been able to obtain the mug shot from the arrest.

Harris faces recurring legal issues

The backstory:

This is not the first time Harris has faced legal trouble in Georgia. In 2024, he was accused of nearly hitting a police officer at a Dunwoody gas station and was taken into custody after an officer smelled marijuana in his car. He was also previously transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a 2022 traffic stop involving speeding and DUI charges. Those Pickens County charges were officially dropped in August 2025. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gwinnett County Jail records, court records, TMZ, and King Harris’ verified Instagram account. 

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