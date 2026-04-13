Rapper King Harris arrested for speeding, drugs in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny, was arrested early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County following a traffic stop where police say he was speeding and had drugs.
What we know:
Gwinnett County Jail records show Harris faces charges of speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
TMZ reports Harris was driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. When officers pulled him over, they spotted a firearm and Harris reportedly refused to get out of the car. Police later found a THC vape pen on him.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear why Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle when ordered by officers. While jail records confirm he has posted bond, a future court date for these specific charges has not yet been listed.
Rapper compares arrest to Pokemon
What they're saying:
Harris’ choice of clothing—a Pikachu onesie—drew significant attention during the arrest. On his Instagram account, Harris posted a video in the outfit with a caption comparing the police to "Team Rocket." He wrote, in part, "living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F***IN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night."
FOX 5 Atlanta has not been able to obtain the mug shot from the arrest.
Harris faces recurring legal issues
The backstory:
This is not the first time Harris has faced legal trouble in Georgia. In 2024, he was accused of nearly hitting a police officer at a Dunwoody gas station and was taken into custody after an officer smelled marijuana in his car. He was also previously transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a 2022 traffic stop involving speeding and DUI charges. Those Pickens County charges were officially dropped in August 2025.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gwinnett County Jail records, court records, TMZ, and King Harris’ verified Instagram account.