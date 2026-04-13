Rapper King Harris arrested for speeding, drugs in Gwinnett County

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The Brief King Harris was arrested Sunday morning in Gwinnett County on several charges including speeding and drug possession. The son of T.I. and Tiny reportedly refused to leave his vehicle during the traffic stop while wearing a Pikachu onesie. Harris was released from custody after posting bond following the weekend incident.



Rapper King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny, was arrested early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County following a traffic stop where police say he was speeding and had drugs.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Jail records show Harris faces charges of speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

TMZ reports Harris was driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. When officers pulled him over, they spotted a firearm and Harris reportedly refused to get out of the car. Police later found a THC vape pen on him.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle when ordered by officers. While jail records confirm he has posted bond, a future court date for these specific charges has not yet been listed.

Rapper compares arrest to Pokemon

What they're saying:

Harris’ choice of clothing—a Pikachu onesie—drew significant attention during the arrest. On his Instagram account, Harris posted a video in the outfit with a caption comparing the police to "Team Rocket." He wrote, in part, "living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F***IN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night."

FOX 5 Atlanta has not been able to obtain the mug shot from the arrest.

Harris faces recurring legal issues

The backstory:

This is not the first time Harris has faced legal trouble in Georgia. In 2024, he was accused of nearly hitting a police officer at a Dunwoody gas station and was taken into custody after an officer smelled marijuana in his car. He was also previously transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a 2022 traffic stop involving speeding and DUI charges. Those Pickens County charges were officially dropped in August 2025.