Deputies search Windermere neighborhood home in multiday probe

The Brief Douglas County deputies executed a search warrant at a home in a quiet Windermere neighborhood. An intense investigation reaches its fourth day. Anxious neighbors are seeking answers as crime scene units continue to search for the two-year-old home on Langdale Chase. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office says it is not involved.



Douglas County sheriff's investigators have been searching for a home in the Windermere subdivision as an unexplained multi-day investigation has alarmed neighbors.

Deputies began executing a search warrant at the house earlier this week.

Windermere neighborhood police presence

What we know:

According to neighbors, investigators first arrived at the 3,600-plus square-foot home on Langdale Chase on Tuesday afternoon. Crime scene units and deputies with flashing blue lights remained on the scene through Friday afternoon.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said a very nice family with children lives in the home. Neighbors noted they had not seen the family since last week. "You can tell something serious has happened because of how much effort today [Friday] is day four, I believe," the neighbor said.

Douglas County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details about what happened inside the home or what sparked the massive response. Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt or if any arrests have been made.

Langdale Chase residents reaction

What they're saying:

People living on the normally quiet street say the large police presence is a major shock. "I'm just worried about the family over there," an identified neighbor stated.

Another resident noted that while the wait for information is not easy, law enforcement must be given space to work. "If they are having an active investigation, they have the right to withhold information for a successful investigation," the resident said.

Search warrant timeline

What's next:

Investigators appeared to be wrapping up their work just before 2 p.m. Friday.