Kemp signs legislation for Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission

Gov. Kemp signed legislation today related to the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission.

Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns, and Senate and House leadership.

Senate Bill 332 provides legislative fixes that will allow the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission to move forward with commencing operations.

The commission will have the power to discipline and remove prosecutors from cases in Georgia. Kemp signed signed legislation last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, but it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Justices said they had "grave doubts" about their ability to regulate the duties of district attorneys beyond the practice of law.

The commission could open an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her handling of the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. However, Republicans deny that the measure is directly aimed at Willis, citing instances of prosecutor misconduct, including occasions in the past when Democrats supported the idea of a prosecutor oversight panel after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

Georgia’s law is one of multiple attempts nationwide by Republicans to control prosecutors they don’t like. Republicans have inveighed against progressive prosecutors after some have brought fewer drug possession cases and sought shorter prison sentences, arguing Democrats are coddling criminals.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston sent the following statement following the signing:

"The signing of Senate Bill 332 shows that Republicans care little about the State Constitution and will stop at nothing to steal power from Georgia voters. The bill fails to address the constitutional concerns raised by the legal community over the last year about the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission and even worse, removes the Supreme Court’s oversight of the body. Now this group of political appointees—chosen solely by Republicans—has unchecked power to remove prosecutors whose decisions they disagree with, no matter how well a district attorney or solicitor general represents the voters who elected them in the courtroom."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

