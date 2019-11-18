Expand / Collapse search

Warrants: Couple arrested after belt used as punishment for child

Smyrna
Man accused of using belt on child

Smyrna police say child hit with belt denied medical care by couple

SMYRNA, Ga. - Arrest warrants reveal a Smyrna man accused of using a belt to hit a child across the face as a form of corporal punishment.

The warrants obtained by FOX 5 New state Steven Earl Hunt, 41, never allowed the child to receive medical treatment for the eye injury received during that punishment on Nov. 3.

Fathiya Dixon (Cobb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Hunt is charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

Fathiya Dixon faces the same charge, according to warrants. She lives with Hunt.

Both Hunt and Dixon were out on a $10,000 bond as of Nov. 9.

Steven Earl Hunt (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)